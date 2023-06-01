US: Republican Senators propose bill to impose new sanctions on Taliban for human rights abuses

Several Republican Senators in the US have proposed a bill that would subject the Taliban to severe new sanctions in response to its human rights violations in Afghanistan, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel.

This comes nearly two years after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan. As per the bill, President Joe Biden must impose sanctions on the Taliban for their involvement in terrorism, drug trafficking, and violations of women's rights, Fox News reported.

The report also said that all transactions involving Taliban-owned property would be blocked and outlawed, and any visas or other entry-permitting documents would be rendered invalid. Senator Jim Risch told Fox News: "Since the fall of Kabul in 2021, the Taliban has repressed Afghanistan's women, minorities, and youth, diverted aid from Afghans in desperate need, taken hostages to achieve political gain, and allowed Afghanistan to become a safe haven for terrorists again. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration's response has failed to curtail Taliban abuses."

The bill outlines several requirements the Taliban authorities must satisfy to avert more sanctions. According to Khaama Press, this entails cutting links with all terrorist outlets, allowing humanitarian organizations full access to their territory to care for its most vulnerable residents, enabling residents to leave their territory, and recognizing human rights, women's rights, and press freedom.

The Taliban has since taking control of Afghanistan in August 2021, restricted women's rights, including education and employment. Meanwhile, the Taliban authorities reiterated that their government had completed the conditions for recognition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)