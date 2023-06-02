Left Menu

Afghanistan's Central Bank to collect worn-out banknotes, circulate new ones

Amid a rise in the number of worn-out banknotes in Afghanistan, the country's Central Bank has said it would collect worn-out notes and circulate new ones, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel.

The Central Bank has asked all other banks to collect the citizens' worn-out notes in denominations of ten and 20 without charging a fee, and the bank said it would exchange them for new banknotes. A spokesman of the Central Bank, Hasibullah Noori, said: "People have been complaining about worn-out banknotes in the nation's marketplaces for some time. As a result of the facilities provided, the leadership of Da Afghanistan Bank decided that the process of issuing 10 and 20 Afghani banknotes would start on the 16th of the Jawza (solar calendar). Citizens will be able to exchange their old banknotes for new ones without paying a fee to the Central Bank or commercial banks."

In the meantime, the Union of Money Exchangers of Sarai Shahzada said that worn-out banknotes have caused problems for money changers. "Money exchangers, private banks and customers are facing this problem. The amount is high and the Central Bank is also aware of this problem," said Abdul Rahman Zirak, spokesman of the union, as per TOLO News.

Some Kabul citizens asked the Central Bank and Islamic Emirate to supply the nation's marketplaces with newly printed banknotes. "The shopkeepers and vendors do not accept (old banknotes). There are many problems. We ask the officials to print the new banknotes and bring them to the market," said Zazai, a resident of Kabul.

"Even the beggars do not take the worn-out banknotes. We ask the Islamic Emirate to renew the banknotes," said Kabir, another resident of Kabul. (ANI)

