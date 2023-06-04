Central Asia-EU meeting: Leaders express concern about Afghanistan's situation

The participants of the second Central Asia-European Union leaders' meeting in their closing statement expressed concern about the situation in Afghanistan, while also highlighting the stability and growth of this country, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, while speaking at the meeting, called for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, and respect for human rights, especially the right to education and work for women and girls in Afghanistan. Michel said: "In Central Asia, you also face security threats from Afghanistan. And we share the same concerns. We appreciate the special insights that your countries have into the situation. It is important for all of us to have a stable and peaceful Afghanistan with an inclusive government that ensures human rights."

Meanwhile, Imam Ali Rahman, the President of Tajikistan, warned that Afghanistan, particularly its northern provinces, has transformed into a breeding ground for international terrorism. Addressing the second meeting of the leaders of Central Asia and the European Union, he emphasized the need to strengthen the border protection between Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, in the meeting, supported regular meetings in Central Asia-European Union format within the framework of the High-level Dialogue on Politics and Security, as well as meetings of CA-EU special representatives on Afghanistan. He expressed hope that the authorities in Kabul will be able to come to a consensus with the international community on a number of issues on the regional and international agenda so that this country can integrate into the system of full-fledged regional economic cooperation.

Japarov while touching on the concern of the world community on the issue of women's rights to education and work in Afghanistan, called for addressing this issue through setting an example, persuasion, and constructive dialogue with the new Afghan authorities and avoiding excessive pressure. The issue of terrorism and threats from Afghanistan was the common concern of the participants of this meeting.

"We always stand for Central Asia to be the area of peace and progress, productively cooperating with all the regions and countries. Stable development of our multifaceted partnership with the European Union directly depends on the security and stability in the region, including the situation in Afghanistan," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting, as per TOLO News. Some of the meeting's participants asked the international community not to reduce the amount of their aid to the people of Afghanistan.

"The Afghan problem is our focus. Unfortunately, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating rapidly. According to the United Nations, currently millions of Afghans are on the brink of survival. In this regard, we urge our partners not to reduce the volume of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. We are ready to continue to provide for these purposes the use of logistics hub in Termez," said the president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The Taliban, however, called the security concerns of neighbouring countries and the region in Afghanistan baseless.

Taliban deputy spokesperson, Bilal Karimi, said that Afghanistan's territory does not pose a threat to any other nation, and human rights concerns and the country's structure of the system are internal issues that will be resolved in accordance with Islamic law and Sharia. Karimi noted: "The structure of the system and other issues that you mentioned are related to the people of Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate should make a decision in the framework of the interests of the country in accordance with Islamic values."

"Specific demands have been made of the current government in Kazakhstan, Samarkand, and during the visit of the Prime Minister of Qatar to Kandahar, and to resolve the impasse; change must come from within Afghanistan," said political analyst Tariq Farhadi, as per TOLO News. The participants of Central Asia-European Union leaders' meeting emphasized the need to continue holding such meetings on Afghanistan. (ANI)

