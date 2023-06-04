Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Afghanistan

05 am IST and had a depth of 150 kilometres.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 11:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 11:09 IST

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted 218 kilometres East of Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 10:05 am IST and had a depth of 150 kilometres. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 04-06-2023, 10:05:32 IST, Lat: 36.71 & Long: 72.96, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: 218km E of Fayzabad."

Further details are awaited. On June 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 149km north-north-east (NNE) of Kabul, Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

NCS in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 03-06-2023, 15:55:02 IST, Lat: 35.84 & Long: 69.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 149km NNE of Kabul, Afghanistan." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

