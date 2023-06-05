Left Menu

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin inspects Tri-Service Guard of Honour

Austin arrived in India on Sunday and met Rajnath Singh earlier today.

05-06-2023

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin inspects Tri-Service Guard of Honour (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, on Monday, inspected the Tri-Service Guard of Honour in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, here in the national capital. Austin arrived in India on Sunday and met Rajnath Singh earlier today.

Upon his arrival, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, received the Pentagon Chief on the third leg of his four-nation tour after visiting Japan and Singapore. Taking to Twitter, the US Defence Secretary wrote, "I'm returning to India to meet with key leaders for discussions about strengthening our Major Defense Partnership."

"Together, we're advancing a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added. Austin's visit will prominently focus on advancing India-US new defence innovation and industrial cooperation initiatives and continuing with the efforts to expand operational cooperation between the US and Indian militaries.

The Pentagon, while elaborating on the details of the Defence Secretary's visit, said, "After Singapore, Secretary Austin will visit New Delhi to meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders as the United States and India continue to modernize the US-India Major Defence Partnership." "This visit provides an opportunity to accelerate new defence innovation and industrial cooperation initiatives and drive ongoing efforts to expand operational cooperation between the U.S. and Indian militaries," the statement added.

The visit holds particular significance considering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming state visit to the White House scheduled in the second last week of June. (ANI)

