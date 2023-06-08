Saudi Arabia: Envoy visits Haj terminal at Jeddah Airport, receives Indian Hajjis arriving from different states

Indian Hajjis arriving from different states were received by the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan at the Hajj Terminal at Jeddah Airport on Thursday. "Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan, along with @CGIJeddah officials, visited the Haj Terminal at the Jeddah Airport. Ambassador received a number of Indian Hajjis coming from various states," the Indian Embassy in Riyadh tweeted.

Yesterday, the envoy visited the Tent City of Mina and reviewed the ongoing preparations. Indian Haj Mission officials accompanied him. "Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan, accompanied by Indian Haj Mission officials, visited the Tent City of Mina and reviewed the ongoing preparations. Is it here, in Mina, that the Pilgrims stay for 5 days during the Core Haj Period and perform all the Haj rituals," tweeted the Embassy of India in Riyadh.

India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Khan also visited Mecca and took stock of facilities set up for Indian Hajj pilgrims on June 7. The Indian envoy also met with several Indian Hajj pilgrims who arrived from various states and reviewed the bus transportation facility for them.

India in Saudi Arabia tweeted, "Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan visited Makkah and met with Indian Hajj pilgrims coming from various states. Ambassador also reviewed the bus transport arrangements for the Indian Hajj pilgrims." The Indian envoy, during his visit, also visited medical centres, branch offices and dispensaries in the city.

"Three large medical centers with a total in-patient capacity of 90 beds and more than 15 other dispensaries have been set up in Makkah for the Indian pilgrims," tweeted India in Saudi Arabia. Notably, to ensure quality health support to Indian pilgrims, India's Ministry of Minority Affairs works in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for comprehensive health arrangements for pilgrims planning to visit Mecca for the Hajj pilgrimage.

Each year, Saudi Arabia hosts around 25 lakh to 30 lakh pilgrims from across the globe to visit Mecca and India sends the third largest contingent of Hajj pilgrims in the world. Such a large number of pilgrims also pose unique public health challenges, and the medical requirements of the pilgrims in Mecca, Medinah, and Jeddah must be well-cared for.

While the number of pilgrims had shown a decreasing trend in the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year a larger number of Indian pilgrims are expected to visit Mecca. (ANI)

