Afghanistan: Presence of people in parks decreases as Taliban impose restrictions

Amid the Taliban hardline regime and strict restrictions, there are much fewer people visiting parks in Afghanistan now, reported TOLOnews. Officials of various parks in Kabul claim that because fewer people are visiting the parks, they are no longer able to cover the costs associated with maintaining the facilities.

"Before, on Fridays 15,000 visitors came here and visited our park but nowadays 300 people come here. The reason for the decrease in visitors is that the Ministry of Vice and Virtue has imposed restrictions," said Habibi Ulla Zazie, head of Zazie Park. In the meantime, park visitors demanded the establishment of more recreational areas as well as the lifting of the restrictions.

"The number of tourists has reduced when compared to previous years. One-third of the visitors from previous years no longer come, according to a tourist named Hedaytullah, according to TOLOnews. In the meantime, some restaurant owners claimed that business is currently less successful than in the past.

"In general, businesses have weakened. especially parks' eateries and stores. Our job will improve as more people visit the park, according to Zainullah, the restaurant manager, as per TOLOnews. Women were initially permitted to visit parks and recreational places three days a week by the Taliban-run Ministry of Vice and Virtue, but later the ministry outlawed women from visiting theme parks entirely.

Since the return of the Taliban to Kabul in August 2021, the Taliban's systematic attacks on the rights of women and girls and the use of violence, including torture and enforced disappearances, have created a culture of fear in Afghan society. The restrictions on women to not enter parks in Afghanistan, according to several media reports were placed on women due to non-hijab observance by the Taliban.

With the Taliban back in power, women have been barred from exercising their basic rights such as freedom of movement, right to education and political participation. Similarly, in Zabul province, the Taliban threatened men not to allow women to attend wedding ceremonies, according to TOLOnews.

The erosion of women's rights has been one of the most notable aspects of the de facto administration to date. Before the Taliban came to power, women and girls had progressively had their rights to fully participate in education, the workplace, and other aspects of public and daily life. (ANI)

