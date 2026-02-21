India's Mission to Empower 'Lakhpati Didis': A New Target for 2029-30
Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a new target to create six crore 'Lakhpati Didis' by 2029-30 under the rural livelihoods mission. This initiative aims to bring more women into self-help groups and increase their annual income to at least one lakh rupees.
The Indian government has set an ambitious target to empower six crore women across rural areas with financial independence by 2029-30. According to Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, this will be achieved under the rural livelihoods mission, focusing on creating 'Lakhpati Didis'—women earning at least one lakh rupees annually.
The previous goal of reaching three crore 'Lakhpati Didis' by 2027 was remarkably achieved in 2025 through the combined efforts of the rural development ministry, bankers, and state governments. Now, the expanded plan requires bringing more women with lower incomes into the fold of Self Help Groups (SHGs).
A special drive will be launched to include women not yet in SHGs, aiming for significant financial growth and secure loan repayment. Chouhan criticized the previous BRS government in Telangana for not utilizing the PM Awas Yojana benefits, highlighting the need for more inclusive governance.
