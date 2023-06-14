Nepal President discharged after 24 hours, hospital says "condition normal"

Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel, who underwent an angioplasty following a heart attack, has been discharged on Wednesday from Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre. He has been treated and was kept in observation for 24 hours, the hospital's Wednesday morning health bulletin said.

The hospital in the press note stated that President Paudel was in observation and underwent treatment at the hospital for 24 hours and got discharged at 8 am (Local Time) on Wednesday. "Health condition of Honorable President is hereby informed to be normal," the press note stated.

Earlier on Tuesday the 78-year-old president was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack and undergoing angioplasty. Upon examination, doctors concluded President of having "myocardial infarction" colloquially known as "heart attack". The doctors at Shahid Gangalal Hospital, a government-owned cardiovascular hospital have performed "angioplasty"- a medical procedure where a balloon is used to stretch open a narrowed or blocked artery.

Prior to Tuesday's admission, the President also had check-ups on Saturday. Paudel was taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He returned back on April 30. The President of Nepal also received treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Kathmandu over four days before being airlifted to Delhi.

Paudel, who was admitted on April 5 of this year, was discharged after four nights. The Nepal head of state had undergone a follow-up and was admitted to the hospital after falling short of breath and fainting. During the follow-up, doctors found an infection in his lungs and had been using medicines that are said to have failed to make a significant improvement in his health.

On March 13, senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as the Nepalese President.

