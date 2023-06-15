Left Menu

UAE President and Chad transitional President witness exchange of agreements and MoUs

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chad's interim president, Mahamat Idriss Deby, have witnessed the exchange of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the UAE and Chad in various fields aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2023 08:42 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 08:42 IST
UAE President and Chad transitional President witness exchange of agreements and MoUs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 15 (ANI/WAM): UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chad's interim president, Mahamat Idriss Deby, have witnessed the exchange of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the UAE and Chad in various fields aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation. The agreements and MoUs - which were signed at Al Shati Palace - included the following:

A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of military cooperation signed by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, on behalf of the UAE, and Lieutenant General Daoud Yahya, Minister of Defence, on behalf of Chad. A Loan Agreement between the Republic of Chad and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, signed by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, on behalf of the UAE, and Moussa Batraki, Chad's Minister of Economy, Development Planning and International Cooperation.

A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of energy signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, on behalf of the UAE, and Djerassem le Bemadjiel, Chad's Minister of Petroleum and Energy. A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of mining signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, on behalf of the UAE, and Abdelkerim Mahamat Abdelkerim, Minister of Mines and Geology, on behalf of Chad.

The ceremony of exchanging MoUs and agreements was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

 India
3
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023