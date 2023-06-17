Left Menu

Pakistan: 12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed after a passenger bus turned on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday, Geo News reported.

Pakistan: 12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident
At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed after a passenger bus turned on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday, Geo News reported. The accident which occurred at Kallar Kahar town in Punjab province of Pakistan also injured 24 people.

The passenger bus was involved in a collision at the Kallar Kahar salt range while travelling from Rawalpindi to Lahore, according to the highway police. According to local media reports, the accident happened when the breaks failed, the authorities said. Police and Rescue 1122 officers arrived on the scene as soon as they were notified and transported the injured and dead to the hospital, Geo News reported.

"Three women and two children were among the dead," said the police. According to Geo News due to the accident, two lanes of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway were closed, while the third one was open for traffic.

An investigation of the case is underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)

