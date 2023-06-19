Indian Army contingent participates in Multinational Joint Exercise Ex Khaan Quest 2023' in Mongolia

The Indian Army contingent participated in the Multinational Peacekeeping Joint Exercise 'Ex Khaan Quest 2023' in Mongolia which is scheduled to be held from June 19 to July 2, 2023, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Monday. "Multinational Peacekeeping Joint Exercise "Ex Khaan Quest 2023" featuring participation from military contingents and observers from over 20 countries has commenced in Mongolia today," the press release said.

Mr Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, the Hon'ble President of Mongolia inaugurated the Exercise in a ceremony organised at the exercise location in Mongolia. The exercise is co-sponsored by Mongolian Armed Forces (MAF) and the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC). The Indian Army is represented by a contingent from the GARHWAL RIFLES. The 14-day exercise is aimed at enhancing the interoperability of the participating nations, for sharing experiences and training uniformed personnel for the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO).

The official statement by the Ministry of Defence said, "The exercise will prepare participants for future UN Peacekeeping missions, develop peace operations capabilities and enhance military readiness. The exercise includes Command Post Exercise (CPX), Field Training Exercises (FTX), combat discussions, lectures and demonstrations." The military exercise will help in enhancing the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and participating countries, especially with the Mongolian Armed Forces. The exercise will boost the bilateral relations between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)