Israel will 'scale up' amount of aid going into Gaza, military says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-04-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 22:22 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The amount of humanitarian aid going into the Gaza Strip will be ramped up in the coming days, Israel's military said on Sunday.
"Over the last few weeks, the amount of humanitarian aid going into Gaza has significantly increased. In the coming days, the amount of aid going into Gaza will continue to scale-up even more," spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement.
"Food, water, medical supplies, shelter equipment and other aid - more of it is going into Gaza than ever before," Hagari said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia expresses deep concern over military escalations in the region -statement says
The Latest | Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel
Israeli military says France helped in defence against Iranian attack
More homes in Russia's Orenburg flooded, water levels inch down
Russia's Kurgan governor calls on residents to evacuate flooded areas as waters rise