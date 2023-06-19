Pakistan: Four police personnel, two Frontier Corps soldiers injured in different attacks in Khyber

Four police personnel and two soldiers of the security forces were injured in different attacks by unidentified armed men in Bara tehsil of Pakistan's Khyber district on Sunday, Pakistan-based The News International reported citing local and official sources. The gunmen attacked the police post in the Sarki Kamar area in Bar Qambarkhel on Saturday. Four police personnel identified as Shahfiullah, Naseem Khan, Khial Zar and Zarman Gul suffered injuries, The News International reported.

The police repulsed the attack while the armed men were able to escape after the firing. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment in Peshawar. After the incident, the police personnel arrived at the post and started the search. In another incident, two soldiers of the Frontier Corps suffered injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on the roadside in the Maidan area in Tirah, The News International reported.

The soldiers who were injured in the incident have been identified as sepoys Hamid Khan and Shehzad, the report said. Soon after the incident, the security forces cordoned off the area and carried out a search operation. Earlier this month, a police personnel was killed in an exchange of fire between police and unidentified criminals in the Shahbazkhel area of Lakki Marwat district, an official said, Dawn reported.

The official added that a team from the Shahbazkhel police post had put up a picket on the Indus Highway between Bannu-DI Khan after learning that six armed motorcyclists thought to be terrorists were spotted wandering in the town, as per the report in Dawn. According to the official, when the police saw three motorbikes travelling from the Darra Pezu side, they got vigilant and took positions. "As the cops moved towards them, the armed motorcyclists opened fire, triggering an exchange of fire," he added.

According to the official, Zikrya, a constable, was killed during the exchange of fire. He stated that the attackers got off one of the motorcycles and fled into a neighbouring forest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)