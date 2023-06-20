Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, Tourism Minister Sudan Kirati perform Yoga at Lumbini

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, Nepal's Tourism Minister Sudan Kirati, a large number of people on Tuesday performed Yoga in Nepal's Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautama Buddha, ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21. Meanwhile, Grammy award winner Ricky Kej on Monday said Yoga has gained strong prominence across the world because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts.

"Yoga has gained strong prominence worldwide because of PM Modi. This year, Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York will be extra special because PM Modi is leading everyone. I am thrilled to attend World Yoga Day tomorrow," Kej told ANI. Three-time Grammy Award-Winning Musician Kej will participate in the Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarter which will be led by PM Modi on June 21.

PM Modi will after celebrating Yoga Day at the UN headquarters, visit Washington where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

The Indian diaspora has been gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the United States, during which he will also lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters. The Indian diaspora expressed pride in the fact that today, yoga is being recognised on the world stage.

The Prime Minister is visiting the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden from June 20-24. (ANI)

