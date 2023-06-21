Sikh community stands behind PM Modi: Member of Sikh community

By Reena Bharadwaj Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accomplishments both for the Sikh community and the country, Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a member of the Sikh community, expressed strong support for PM Modi, stating that the Sikh community stands behind him due to his significant contributions.

While talking with ANI, Dhaliwal said, "The Sikh community really stands behind our Prime Minister. He has done lots of great things for the Sikhs and India. And we are very proud to have them here today." Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi received a grand reception upon his arrival at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. PM Modi was received by India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj.

Meanwhile, on the Sikh community supporting PM Modi, another Indian origin in the US, Vipin Dutta said that not only Sikhs but everybody supports the Prime Minister. Dutta praised PM Modi for his achievements over the past nine years and said, "Not only Sikhs, but everybody is in support of Narendra Modi, our prime minister because he has done great things, amazing things in the last eight or nine years. You can see and everybody knows about it, how we India have come to this level in the international level of the whole world where we stand."

"So, Sikhs, certainly are very thankful to Narendra Modi for what he has done for us. And that's the reason we are especially coming here today to welcome him when he is coming to us on a state visit. So we are very proud of him. We are happy to be here," he added. Meanwhile, another Indian origin residing in the US asked that in the history of India, since its independence when has there been a leader that has given so much attention to the Sikh community, and given it respect?

He thanked Dashan Dhaliwal for inviting him here. "First of all, I must thank Mr Dashan Dhaliwal. It's because of him that we are here today. He reached out to me. He says, Baba, can you invite some people? Then he gave me some context also." "Today, everybody in the world knows that the defenders of India are a Sikh community. I am proud to be from Punjab. I am from Kapurthala and I grew up in our family. The oldest boy wore a turban. So the Sikh community by and large understandshow they are benefiting where they were sometimes being labeled targeted, none of that. Modiji will not allow that. These are the defenders of our country," he said.

He further added, "We have to be grateful to them (sikh community). Look at the Amritsar, Golden Temple. Irrespective of people from a different faith, everybody wants to go there. Why? They get something out of there, the message. So, the image of the Sikh community around the world is paramount today. It's on the highest level that I have seen ever. So you look at the Sikhs, you know, these are the people who defend India. This is a prosperous community. And one thing with the Sikh community, we love to have fun. We Punjabis is we just know how to have fun. I wish the world could experience more of that. That's why I think it's important to recognize the sacrifices and contributions of the Sikh community to achieving what we are today. Modiji knows that very well." (ANI)

