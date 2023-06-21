"It was a matter of deep honour for us and UN": Ruchira Kamboj on PM Modi leading Yoga event at UN

Recalling that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose guidance June 21 was inscribed as International Yoga Day, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj on Wednesday said it was a matter of "deep honour" to perform Yoga under his leadership. Speaking to ANI, Kamboj said, "Today was very unique that Prime Minister Modi led us in performing Yoga at the United Nations. In December 2014, it was under PM Modi's leadership and guidance, that 21st June was inscribed as International Yoga Day. So, it was a matter of deep deep honour for us and also for the UN that the PM led us in doing Yoga".

She also expressed her delight at the event making it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the maximum number of nationalities performing Yoga together. "A record was set today for the maximum number of Yoga participants (across nationalities) at the United Nations. 191 countries had registered (for participation in the Yoga event). Well, Guinness gave us the certificate that signifies that the maximum number of countries participated at the Yoga Day held at the UN, on June 21, 2023," she added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi led a special Yoga session on the lawns of the UN headquarters to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga. "Today, there was a Guinness World Records title attempt for most nationalities in a Yoga lesson. The mark to be was 140 nationalities. Today, in New York, at the UN, they had 135. It is a new Guinness world records title...," Michael Empric, official adjudicator, Guinness World Records, told ANI.

Addressing the special event, PM Modi said, "Yoga comes from India, it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free of copyrights, patents and royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal." He added that last year, the entire world came together to support India's proposal to celebrate 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets' and it was wonderful to see people, across nationalities, coming together again to mark Yoga Day.

"Let us use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, and happy but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other. Let us use the power of Yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world and a cleaner, greener and sustainable future. Let us join hands together to realise the goal of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," PM Modi added. The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated worldwide annually on June 21 since 2015, after PM Modi's proposal to dedicate a day to celebrating the ancient Indian fitness routine was formally accepted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

In his 2014 address to the UNGA, Prime Minister Modi proposed June 21 as the date for marking International Yoga Day as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has a special significance in many parts of the world. (ANI)

