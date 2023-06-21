UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan situation

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to hold a session on Afghanistan in Kabul, the UN said in a statement on Wednesday, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama Press News Agency is the largest online news service for Afghanistan.

"UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a session on Afghanistan today at 10:00 hour New York local time (18:30 hours Kabul local)," the statement read. It added that the "head of UNAMA, Roza Otanbayeva, is scheduled to brief the Council as part of the session".

The United Arab Emirates Permanent Representative to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh, said the UNSC will hold a meeting on Afghanistan on June 21, as per Khaama Press. The Security Council's current President, Nusseibeh, announced: "We will convene a comprehensive meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on June 21."

"Our focus will be concentrated on Afghanistan's situation, women's rights in particular, over which all the members of the Security Council have agreed," she added, as per Khaama Press. Nusseibeh, meanwhile, assured reporters in New York that the UN Security Council would continue to work on Afghanistan's issues, particularly women's rights. (ANI)

