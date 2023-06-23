India, US sign MoU to combat climate change

India and US have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to combat climate change and achieve Indian Railways' target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, according to a release issued by US Agency for International Development (USAID). The MoU was announced on Thursday by USAID and the Indian Railways.

Under the MOU, the collective expertise, resources, and innovation of the two partners will be leveraged to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and energy storage technologies, aligning with the net-zero goal, as per the official release. USAID and the Indian Railways together aim to develop sustainable solutions that enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprints, and ensure a greener future for railway operations.

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman and Indian Railways Board Member Naveen Gulati signed the MOU, on June 14, 2023, in the presence of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Railways Anil Kumar Lahoti. There is a longstanding partnership between USAID and the Indian Railways focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting energy security, and advancing sustainable practices.

This partnership has included the installation of solar panels and energy-efficient lighting and appliances at approximately 1,000 railway stations across India. The United States and India are transitioning to affordable and sustainable energy sources that drive economic growth, support healthcare systems, and foster climate-resilient investments, as per the release. The MOU further reinforces this robust climate change and clean energy partnership, contributing to both national and global climate targets. (ANI)

