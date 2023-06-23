Sharjah Sports Council holds workshops on financial systems for clubs

Sharjah [UAE], June 23 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) held two workshops at its headquarters, focusing on the financial system for sports and specialised clubs. The aim was to unify and enhance the financial and administrative systems and improve performance levels within the institutions and sports clubs in the emirate.

Nabil Mohammed Ashour, Director of the Support Services Department at the Council, chaired the workshops. The sessions provided attendees with insights into the procedures for final accounts, annual inventory reports, budgeting, and financial and administrative system updates, following international best practices. Ashour commended the club representatives for their positive response and active participation in embracing the new information and procedures introduced in the project. He emphasised the Sports Council's commitment to the overall development of systems, striving to unify and update the financial and administrative practices implemented across the emirate's clubs. (ANI/WAM)

