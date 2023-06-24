Left Menu

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Lord Tariq Ahmad emphasised the depth of the UAE-UK ties and the distinguished strategic partnership enjoyed by two countries across various domains.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 12:44 IST
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State
UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UK Minister of State for Middle East Lord Tariq Ahmad (Image Credit: Twitter/@OFMUAE). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 24 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations of the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and Prime Minister's Special Representative on Preventing Violence in Conflict. During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed friendship relations and joint cooperation and partnership between their two countries.

They also tackled a number of dossiers of mutual interest and discussed the issue of protecting civilians in conflict-hit areas and the importance of providing them with support and humanitarian response. The two ministers reviewed joint cooperation within the framework of international organisations, and touched on the importance of enhancing security, peace and stability in the region and the world, in addition to meeting peoples' aspirations for development and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Lord Tariq Ahmad emphasised the depth of the UAE-UK ties and the distinguished strategic partnership enjoyed by two countries across various domains. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

