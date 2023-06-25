Left Menu

Israel Introduces New Namer 1500 APC

Israel's Ministry of Defense (IMoD) Thursday introduced the country's new Namer.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 10:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 10:00 IST
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jerusalem [Israel], June 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Defense (IMoD) Thursday introduced the country's new Namer. Its name is (Tiger) 1500, and is a next-gen Namer Armored Personnel Carrier (APC).

The new name is apparently developed by the IMoD Tank & APC Directorate, recently delivered to the IDF. With a new 1500 horsepower engine, it showcases increased power, speed & cutting-edge touchscreen technology, offering enhanced protection capabilities. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

