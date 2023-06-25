Left Menu

'Energy shortfall' of 8500 megawatts woe Pakistanis

Pakistan's overall energy shortfall has exceeded 8,500 megawatts, whereas the requirement stands at 28,500 megawatts, according to the sources, Geo TV reported.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 15:41 IST
'Energy shortfall' of 8500 megawatts woe Pakistanis
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's overall energy shortfall has exceeded 8,500 megawatts, whereas the requirement stands at 28,500 megawatts, according to the sources, Geo TV reported. The citizens are in distress as the heatwave-like conditions across the country add up to the energy shortage.

The sources familiar with the matter said that the country's total energy requirement stands at 28,500 megawatts, while it was producing around 20,000 megawatts, according to Geo TV. On Saturday, the mercury went up to over 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country which led to an increase in demand for electricity for cooling purposes. As a result, the power demand stretched, but the supply remained stalled.

The people suffering in Pakistan continue to be unabated, no matter if it is the low-demand winter months or the peak-load summer season. "They are deprived of power supply on one account or another, whether it is a so-called load management plan, approved shutdowns, technical power failures, or intense fluctuations in voltage resulting in brownouts," sources said, as per Geo TV.

A relatively new phenomenon of intense nocturnal load-shedding has added misery to already suffering masses on account of distressing power cuts. Night-time outages have been seen at an all-time high under such secretive moves by the energy establishment. Masses are subjected to as many as three-six hours of load-shedding in urban areas daily, compared to earlier one-two hour between 7 pm and 5 am, Geo Tv reported citing The News International.

It is in contrast to the announced outage of up to four hours in 24 hours. But as far as demand and supply are concerned, the federal power minister has a different view of what is going on in the country. Federal Minister for Power of Pakistan Khurram Dastagir claimed on Saturday that over-four-hours-a-day power suspension is being made in only 3 percent of feeders in the national power grid, which excludes K-Electric being a privatised entity, according to Geo News.

The minister cited June 23 power figures and said that a new national record of a total of 30,089 megawatts of power demand has been set. He claimed that as many as 92 percent of feeders in the country suffered less than three hours of load-shedding per day. However, power outages on account of technical failures or overloading of systems have not been included in the data shared by the minister as it was limited to the much-touted load management plan only, as per Geo TV.

People's problems associated with fragile power transmission and distribution systems are far deeper and agonising than what was portrayed by the government. Moreover, Punjab's capital, Lahore Electric Power Company (LESCO) is facing a shortfall of 1,000 megawatts -- the demand stands at 5,700 megawatts, and the supply is at 5,700 megawatts, the sources said, according to Geo TV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023