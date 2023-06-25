Balochistan: Police officer martyred, 2 injured in suicide attack in Turbat

A police official was martyred and two others were injured when a police van was targeted in a bomb blast at Chakar Azam Chowk by a female suicide attacker on Saturday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Kech Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Baloch said that the suicide attack happened in Balochistan's Turbat and one of the injured police officers was a female.

He added that the bomb disposal squad and security forces had cordoned off the area while further investigation was underway. Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Balochistan's Chief Minister condemned the blast and expressed regret at the news of the martyred and injured police officials. He also extended his condolences to their families, as per Dawn.

"The aim of terrorism is to halt the development process and intimidate the security forces. The evil intentions of terrorists will never be successful," the chief minister said in a statement, adding that the determination and courage of the security forces would not be dented by such acts. He further said, "The sensible people of Makran will thwart the ambitions of elements who are against development," he said, adding that the people's welfare would be ensured and the backwardness of the province would be eliminated by continuing the process of development, according to Dawn.

Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove also condemned the incident and sought a report. He said the plans of terrorists at the behest of "foreign forces" would be thwarted and lauded the sacrifices of security officials. "The war against terrorism will continue until peace is achieved," Langove said and offered prayers for the martyred and injured," he said. Four security personnel were martyred and one was injured in an attack in Turbat, in December. According to official sources, unknown militants had attacked a vehicle of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (South) in the Dannuk Gogdan area of Turbat, as per Dawn.

The FC personnel had engaged the attackers and after a heavy exchange fire, four had embraced martyrdom, including a subedar. It is also pertinent to mention that the suicide bomber of the April 2022 Karachi University attack, identified as Shari Baloch alias Brimash, was born in Turbat in 1991, reported Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)