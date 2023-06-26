Left Menu

Pakistan: Two brothers arrested in Kohat for assaulting sister

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 11:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The police in Pakistan's Kohat on Sunday arrested two brothers for assaulting their 15-year-old sister for a year, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Officials said the victim came to the relevant police station and told them that her real brother, Rehmat and stepbrother, Ahmed, had been assaulting her for long and warned to kill her if she revealed her ordeal to anyone. Officials said the victim told them that her brothers repeatedly assaulted her in their house as she had no parents and was forced to live with them, as per Dawn.

As per officials, the police raided the Merozai area and arrested Rehmat. They added the police also raided Miangan Colony and arrested Ahmed from there. The officials said the accused were presented before a judge who sent them on physical remand for further interrogation, as per Dawn.

Meanwhile, ARY News reported that a seventeen-year-old girl was gang-raped and then murdered on the premises of Saddar, Okara. According to reports, the brother of the teenage victim said that many boys in the village abducted her from the home.

He also claimed that the boys raped her before murdering her and hanging her body from a tree, as per ARY News. ARY News reports current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world.

Furthermore, police took the body into their custody and a probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

