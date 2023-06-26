Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Environment Agency announces official launch of ADERN

With a focus on addressing environmental challenges, ADERN will play a vital role in advancing the understanding and implementation of sustainability in Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 12:37 IST
Abu Dhabi Environment Agency announces official launch of ADERN
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 26 (ANI/WAM): The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced the official launch of ADERN (Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Network), a community of research scientists, research institutions and allied innovators, to convene research and development experts around the scientific knowledge gaps facing stakeholders to continuously enhance the environment of the emirate. With a focus on addressing environmental challenges, ADERN will play a vital role in advancing the understanding and implementation of sustainability in Abu Dhabi.

Recognising the urgency of the climate agenda and the inseparable connection between climate, biodiversity loss and pollution, ADERN will address the climate science-policy agenda by leveraging research resources toward inter-disciplinary multi-sectoral collaboration. To support the research efforts of ADERN, EAD has developed the Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Needs Register, an extensive list of over 200 research requirements. An Environmental Knowledge Graph System - a world-first innovation developed to analyse and communicate cause-effect relationships between humans and the environment and the impact of a changed environment on human well-being.

EAD's enviroportal contains data from its 25 years of research. An Environmental Research Directory will catalogue the hundreds of environmental researchers and allied innovators, research facilities, research projects and events. Collectively these tools will help stakeholders make science-based decisions that address the environmental challenges faced by the Emirate. Eight universities have joined ADERN as founding institutional members. These include Abu Dhabi University, Al Ain University, American University of Sharjah, Khalifa University, NYU Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates University and Zayed University.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of Environment Information, Science Outreach Management Sector at EAD, said, "We are facing unprecedented challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. We cannot ignore these issues, and time is of the essence. That is why today, we launch the Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Network, a ground-breaking initiative to revolutionise how we approach science-based problem-solving. Our mantra is simple yet powerful: 'Convene, Converge, Collaborate.'" "We are bridging the gap between problems and solutions by harnessing the power of collective action. Through aligning research efforts with stakeholder needs and cultivating collaboration, we aim to create a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach to environmental research and problem-solving, ensuring impactful outcomes."

Over the past decade, Abu Dhabi has become a notable epicentre for innovation and scientific progression. The research capacity of the UAE has shown a significant 16-fold increase since 2000, highlighting its academic prowess. This exponential growth, backed by the expansion of existing universities and the establishment of new ones, underscores the Emirate's steadfast commitment to a knowledge-driven economy and the pursuit of scientific breakthroughs. As the UAE prepares to host COP28 later this year, the launch of ADERN is a testament to Abu Dhabi Emirate's determination to tackle climate change head-on and aligns with the 'Year of Sustainability'. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023