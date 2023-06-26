Afghanistan: Amid worsening conditions for women, Taliban leader makes tall claims of "comfortable, prosperous life"

Amid reports of deteriorating conditions for women in Afghanistan, the Taliban has made tall claims of women being provided with a "comfortable, prosperous life". The supreme leader of the Taliban, Hibatullah Akhundzada, released an Eid ul-Adha message on Sunday claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps to improve women's lives in the country, Khaama Press reported.

His remarks come at a time when women are banned from public life, and their work and education are severely curtailed over since the Taliban takeover. The declaration from Hibatullah Akhundzada was made public ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration, which will be celebrated later this week in Afghanistan and other Islamic countries.

"Necessary steps have been taken for the betterment of women as half of the society to provide them with a comfortable and prosperous life according to the Islamic Sharia," the statement said. "The status of women as a free and dignified human being has been restored, and all institutions have been obliged to help women secure marriage, inheritance and other rights," he added.

Notably, his remarks have come just days after a UN report stated that the woman's presence in Afghanistan, has been "totally erased" under the Taliban rule. The UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression, Irene Khan, said at the 53rd regular session of the Human Rights Council, said that women's public presence has been totally erased by the 'Taliban', Tolo News reported.

Previously, the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan Richard Bennett, said that between September 2021 and May 2023, more than 50 edicts were issued regarding women and girls by the Islamic Emirate, which has "deprived Afghan women of the right to education, work, and participation in social and political life", Tolo News reported. According to the UN, fifty anti-women decrees have been implemented since Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

They have restricted media freedoms and banned women from public places like parks and gyms. The actions have sparked a harsh international backlash, further isolating the country at a time when its economy is in free fall and escalating a humanitarian crisis. Despite all the assertions made by Akhundzada, Afghanistan still has the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, with over 28 million people relying on aid for survival.

Notably, ever since the takeover, Taliban leadership has consistently issued severe decrees restricting Afghan women and girls' access to education and employment. Since the Taliban regained power in August 2021 after the US exit from the country, women are not allowed to work in the fields of education with domestic and international organisations, in gyms, or in public spaces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)