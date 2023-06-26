Pakistan's Chief Justice hopes no one is 'tried' in military courts for May 9 incident

Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday hoped that no one would be trialled in the military court, in connection with May 9, until the case's final outcome pending before the Supreme Court, Geo News reported. The CJP's remarks came during the third hearing of the petitions challenging the government's decision to try civilians in military courts.

The matter pertains to the violence that broke out in the aftermath of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. During the protest, the protesters vandalised several government buildings and army installations, the government announced that those involved in the incidents would be tried under military courts. The bench hearing the pleas also comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, was hearing a set of petitions trials of civilians in military courts.

The petitions, separately filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali, have requested the apex court to declare the military trials unconstitutional, as per Geo News. At the start of the hearing-- the third since last week -- AGP Awan took to the rostrum and said: "Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had asked earlier if we objected to his presence in the bench. I had said there was no objection to him."

The AGP submitted to the court that he had "been instructed [by the government] that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah should not be a part of the bench." Justice Shah had previously informed the court that he was a relative of petitioner Khawaja and that if anyone had concerns about his inclusion on the bench, he would recuse himself.

At this, AGP Awan said he had no reservations about his inclusion on the bench, reported Geo News. Moreover, the AGP's request today prompted CJP Bandial to remark: "The bench will not be made by your will."

He then demanded to know on what basis the federal government has objected to Justice Mansoor. The AGP responded that the objection had been raised due to a conflict of interest. (ANI)

