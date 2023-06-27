Left Menu

30 per cent surge in cancer cases in Western Afghanistan

According to doctors at a cancer treatment facility in Herat Province, Western Afghanistan observes a 30 per cent increase in the number of patients seeking cancer treatment, Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 09:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

According to doctors at a cancer treatment facility in Herat Province, Western Afghanistan has observed a 30 per cent increase in the number of patients seeking cancer treatment, Khaama Press reported. During the last year, they said that out of 4,000 cancer patients, 50 per cent of them were women.

Out of them, 50 per cent of the women were suffering from breast cancer, according to Dr Farooq Ahamad Sidiqi, Director of the Cancer Centre, as per Khaama Press. The Khaama Press News Agency is the largest online news service for Afghanistan, established in October 2010 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"Almost out of every two cases of women that come to us, one case is breast cancer. This statistic has increased compared to the past. We need to know ways to diagnose and treat," added Sidiqi. According to him, most women are unaware of the symptoms of breast cancer, which causes them to wait until the disease has advanced before seeking medical treatment, according to Khaama Press.

Whereas, women suffering from breast cancer also complain furiously about their financial problems. They also claimed that they cannot receive treatment. Due to insufficient diagnostic facilities, medications, technicians and specialized doctors in the country, these people are choosing neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, for medical care, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

