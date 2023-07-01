Left Menu

UAE: Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 22:27 IST
UAE: Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ajman [UAE], July 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season of 1444 AH.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023