"High level visits are announced...": MEA on PM Modi's participation in BRICS Summit

Official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi made the remarks when asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the BRICS Summit. 

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:34 IST
New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI):  On India's participation in the upcoming BRICS Summit to be held in South Africa, Ministry of External Affairs said high-level visits are announced at an appropriate time. Official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi made the remarks when asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the BRICS Summit.

While addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Arindam Bagchi said, "I have nothing particular to share on this issue at the moment as high level visits are always announced at the appropriate time and as soon as we have something that we can share with you we will do that. "At this point, yes of course there's a BRICS Summit and we will let you know the modalities of India's participation, you know Prime Minister's acceptance of the same," he added.

South Africa will host the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg's Sandton from August 22-24. BRICS is a group of leading emerging markets and developing countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, according to the BRICS official statement. South Africa became Chair of BRICS on 1 January 2023 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism".

The theme informs the Chair's five priorities for 2023 - Developing a partnership towards an equitable Just Transition; Transforming education and skills development for the future; Unlocking opportunities through the African Continental Free Trade Area; Strengthening post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and the attainment of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development;  Strengthening multilateralism, including working towards real reform of global governance institutions and strengthening the meaningful participation of women in peace processes, according to the official statement. Notably, the first BRICS Summit was held in Russia in 2009. After the formation of BRICS, South Africa was invited to join the group in 2010. Notably, the 14th BRICS Summit was held virtually in June 2022 under the theme: Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development". (ANI)

