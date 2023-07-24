Israel cracks down on fraud at Sea of Galilee

Jerusalem [Israel], July 24 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police said it is continuing activities to protect vacationers and businesses alike at the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee). To that end, 21 boats parked in an illegal lot along the lake that authorities say was taken over by criminals were seized. Recently, the government has been forced to take action against businesses that encroached on public property along the shore of the Sea of Galilee, blocking free Passage of tourists and locals alike. It has also dealt with scammers in the area who charged fees for using public areas and facilities.

In this latest action, police from the Northern District in cooperation with the officers of the Coordination of Enforcement Operations, inspectors of the Northern District of the Land Enforcement Authority and employees of the Tiberias Appraiser of the Tax Authority carried out a criminal seizure Sunday)of the boats parked in the "Hof Meir " parking lot along the lake. In addition to the boats that were seized, 2 boat owners removed their boats on their own and another 17 agreed to do so while providing guarantees.

Theseized boats were moved to storage and will later be released subject to a commitment from the owners of the boats not to return them to the illegal lot. (ANI/TPS)

