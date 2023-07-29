Left Menu

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 29 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque. (ANI/WAM)

