Poet-Diplomat Abhay K launches latest book ‘Monsoon’

Poet-diplomat Abhay K on Sunday launched his new book 'Monsoon' at Kathika Cultural Centre in Old Delhi. On this occasion, vocalist Ananyaa Gaur and her team performed Monsoon ragas, enthralling the audience.

The award-winning poet and writer Abhay K's new book-length poem, titled 'Monsoon', carries the poet's heartfelt message from Madagascar to his beloved in Srinagar in the Himalayas. "This poem actually takes you along the real path of the monsoon and introduces you to various things; monuments, biodiversity, cuisine, languages, and so on. It's an ambitious poem," said Abhay K.

The book is a poetic symphony that transcends cultural boundaries and captures the beautiful emotions evoked by monsoons. The book creates a poetic tapestry out of love, reflection, and nostalgia. He added, "In poetry, one must have real emotions… It's like making a real garden with imaginary toads. One must have someone in mind, who is not really there but can locate that person and write."

The Poet-diplomat has been making remarkable contributions to Indian poetry. His efforts in compiling and translating some of the finest Indian poems have enabled Indian poets and their works to reach a broader audience, thus promoting the rich poetic heritage of India across the world. "In poetry, you have to have real emotions… I mean someone said what is poetry, it's like making an imaginary garden with real toads. Thus, what you do. You have someone in mind, maybe someone who is not really there but, I mean, you locate that person there and write all about her," he said.

His forthcoming book is titled 'Celestial' (Mapin India), a poem in 100 rhyming couplets, which takes one on a journey to all the 88-star constellations visible from Earth and is illustrated with the drawings of star constellations of the 10th-century Persian astronomer Al Rahman Al Sufi. His translation of the first Magahi novel 'Phool Bahadur' by Jayanath Pati will be published by Penguin Random House in January 2024. (ANI)

