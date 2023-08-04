87% of Jerusalem Arab Students Study Within Israeli Education System

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 4 (ANI/TPS): A new study by the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Studies funded by the Ministry of Jerusalem and Israel Tradition found an increase in the number of students studying in East Jerusalem in the public system and according to the Israeli curriculum. 87 percent of East Jerusalem students study in institutions supported by the Israeli education system, and only about 13 percent study in Palestinian institutions or private.

The study was published against the background of formulating goals and recommendations for the new five-year plan to reduce social and economic gaps and economic development in East Jerusalem, which is led by the Ministry of Jerusalem and Israeli Tradition, and reveals that about 87 percent of East Jerusalem students study in institutions supported by the Israeli education system, and only about 13 percent study in Palestinian institutions or private.

The study also points to major trends of change in the Arab education system in Jerusalem, including a reduction of the private education system in East Jerusalem since the 1990s from about 58% to about 13% at the end of 2022. There was also a significant increase in the number of East Jerusalem students studying in public education and supervised by the state (out of 119,000 East Jerusalem students in the city in total, 103,120 students study in public education, and only 15,380 students study in private education). (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)