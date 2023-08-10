Ukraine orders evacuation of citizens from Kupyansk city after intense Russian shelling

Following intense Russian shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, the local authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for the city and surrounding areas, CNN reported on Thursday. Notably, Kupyansk was one of several cities and towns that were taken back by Kyiv last September, but in recent weeks Russia has stepped up its efforts to capture the city for a second time.

The order says that the mandatory evacuation has been announced for the residents of the Kupyansk city, as well as of Zaoskilya, which lies on the east bank of the Oskil River. In recent weeks, Russian forces have intensified attempts to break through Ukrainian front lines east of the Oskil River and have increased the frequency of air strikes and artillery barrages against settlements on both sides of the river.

The order says that "taking into account the constant shelling...and the security situation in the territory of Kupyan district," mandatory evacuation is also required for a number of settlements to the north and east of the city where some civilians are still living," as per CNN. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces have captured Ukrainian positions and observation points around the village of Vilshana, north-east of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.

The Defence Ministry claimed that Ukrainian counterattacks had been rebuffed. It further claimed that a Ukrainian attack further south, in Novoselivske, had been thwarted and that Ukrainian mortar positions and other equipment had been destroyed. Earlier, two civilians were reportedly injured overnight following Russian shelling in a village north of Kupyansk, CNN reported citing a Ukrainian military official.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said the casualties were reported in the village of Kindrashivka, and the city council building in Kupyansk was hit in an airstrike. "Over the past 24 hours, Russians massively shelled settlements of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izium and Kupyansk districts with guided aerial bombs and other weapons," CNN quoted Syniehubov as saying.

Ukrainian defences repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Ivanivka, northeast of Kupyansk, he added. Earlier on Wednesday, three people were killed and several others injured in the Russian attack in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko alleged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)