On Wednesday, Russian forces targeted two strategic ports in Ukraine's Odesa region, leading to the death of one individual and injuring five more, according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba. The attack marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two nations.

The assault caused notable damage to port facilities and tanks filled with vegetable oil, highlighting the vulnerability of Ukraine's export infrastructure. The affected facilities are critical nodes in Ukraine's economic landscape.

The Ukrainian seaport administration confirmed that the targeted ports were Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi. As tensions rise, the security of crucial trade routes remains a pressing concern for both local authorities and international stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)