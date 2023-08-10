Bangladesh: 14 killed in flood-hit Bandarban, Rangamati districts

At least 14 people died after floods and landslides hit Bangladesh's Bandarban and Rangamati districts, Dhaka Tribune reported on Thursday. It is pertinent to mention here that bodied recovered from August 5 to August 10.

In the Bandarban district, at least eight people were killed and among the victims, five are men and three are women. Deputy Commissioner Shah Mojaheed Uddin confirmed the matter on Thursday.

"We are assessing the damage caused by floods and landslides in the district. Eight people have died so far," he said. The Deputy Commissioner further said the district has recorded a record rainfall this year. "However, the flood situation has improved as the rain has subsided from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday."

In Rangamati, at least six people, including three children, were killed in floods triggered by incessant rains, reported Dhaka Tribune. The flood situation in Bandarban and Rangamati districts worsened further on Wednesday even though there was less rain than on previous days.

The worsening floods added to the woes of hundreds of thousands of people already troubled by the waterlogging. Earlier, after two days of continuous rain till Sunday, several areas of Bandarban district in Bangladesh have become inundated.

At that time, Deputy Commissioner Shah Mojaheed Uddin said that at least 36 members of eight families in Lama Upazila who lived in landslide-prone places had been moved to shelter homes. People residing in the low-lying areas of Hafez Ghona Bus Station, Army Para and Islampur were suffering as they witnessed five to seven feet of water, reported Dhaka Tribune.

However, Deputy Commissioner Shah Mojaheed Uddin stated that 192 temporary shelters have been opened and 41 medical teams are ready to tackle the situation. As the rain continuously lashes the city, the district's Sangu and Matamuhuri rivers are flowing close to the danger mark.

Moreover, Mojaheed said that the administration is ready to deal with the disaster."There is no shortage of relief materials. Along with the administration, the army, police and fire service have made all preparations to tackle the situation," he said. (ANI)

