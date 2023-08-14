Left Menu

Bhutan: Je Khenpo presides over Zhiwai Jinsey of Chenrezi at Maedtsho Gewog in Lhuentse

Khenpo Tandin Sithub of Namdroling Goenzin Dratshang said that the rituals were performed for the 23 people who lost their lives in a flood and landslide incident in Oong-gar last month. It is also for the construction of the Yungichhu Hydropower project, and to prevent landslides and flash floods in Lhuentse.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 21:24 IST
Bhutan: Je Khenpo presides over Zhiwai Jinsey of Chenrezi at Maedtsho Gewog in Lhuentse
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Je Khenpo has presided over a Zhiwai Jinsey of Chenrezi at Maedtsho Gewog in Lhuentse with 25 monks performing the rituals, The Bhutan Live reported on Monday. Je Khenpo also performed the Salang Tendrel for the construction of a Namgyal Khangzang Chorten in the Gewog today.

It reported that the Khenpo Tandin Sithub of Namdroling Goenzin Dratshang said that the rituals were performed for the 23 people who lost their lives in a flood and landslide incident in Oong-gar last month. It is also for the construction of the Yungichhu Hydropower project, and to prevent landslides and flash floods in Lhuentse. The event was attended by officials from the Office of the Gyalpoi Zimpon and the government.

The report also said that 11 Sachhu Bumters will also be installed at various places in Oong-gar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023