Bhutan: Je Khenpo presides over Zhiwai Jinsey of Chenrezi at Maedtsho Gewog in Lhuentse

The Je Khenpo has presided over a Zhiwai Jinsey of Chenrezi at Maedtsho Gewog in Lhuentse with 25 monks performing the rituals, The Bhutan Live reported on Monday. Je Khenpo also performed the Salang Tendrel for the construction of a Namgyal Khangzang Chorten in the Gewog today.

It reported that the Khenpo Tandin Sithub of Namdroling Goenzin Dratshang said that the rituals were performed for the 23 people who lost their lives in a flood and landslide incident in Oong-gar last month. It is also for the construction of the Yungichhu Hydropower project, and to prevent landslides and flash floods in Lhuentse. The event was attended by officials from the Office of the Gyalpoi Zimpon and the government.

The report also said that 11 Sachhu Bumters will also be installed at various places in Oong-gar. (ANI)

