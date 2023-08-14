Left Menu

Pakistan: 2 dead, 85 injured in aerial firing in Karachi 

Two people lost their lives and 85 others were injured in aerial firing in Karachi on the eve of Pakistan's 76th Independence Day, reported Dawn citing officials. 

Two people lost their lives and 85 others were injured in aerial firing in Karachi on the eve of Pakistan's 76th Independence Day, reported Dawn citing officials. Jamshed Quarters Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Baig said that a 25-year-old woman was travelling with her family on a motorbike and was hit by a bullet fired from an unknown direction when she was passing through the People's Chowrangi, Karachi.

Following the incident, she was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors declared her dead, according to surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed. In another incident, Baghdadi Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Yasin said that a man was shot dead by a stray bullet while he was asleep on the roof of his house in Lyari's Aath Chowk, according to Dawn.

The man was then taken to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) and was declared dead, according to the SHO. Moreover, Syed added that 32 people with gunshot wounds were brought to JPMC for treatment. Out of them, one youth is in critical condition as the bullet wound on his head, reported Dawn.

She further added that the injured were aged between 12 to 55. Additionally, she said that five of them were teenagers and eight were females.

Moreover, 32 people with bullet injuries were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, according to Dawn. She said that CHK hospital received 21 wounded people aged between seven months to 60 years including five teenagers and three females.

Syed further stated that a seven-month-old baby was also shot in the aerial firing at People's Square near Burnes Road in the limits of Aram Bagh and was injured. (ANI)

