UAE: Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

The Sharjah Municipality announced the conclusion of the fifth summer programme, organised over two weeks, with the participation of more than 110 children from 7 to 12 years

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 15:43 IST
Representative Image (Image Credit: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah [UAE], August 15 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Municipality announced the conclusion of the fifth summer programme, organised over two weeks, with the participation of more than 110 children from 7 to 12 years, as part of the Sharjah summer programmes. Sheikha Dr Shatha Ali Al Mualla, Acting Director of the Institutional Support Sector at Sharjah Municipality, confirmed that the programme constituted an attractive environment for children to benefit from the educational, recreational, entertaining and sports workshops, developing participants' skills and creativity and enriching their knowledge from the experiences of Sharjah Municipality and other entities participating in the programme.

Al Mualla explained that the programme is organised annually with the aim of making the best use of the summer vacation and involving children in purposeful workshops in an attractive educational and recreational environment. Ali Obaid Al Hamoudi, Director of the Government Communication Department, stated that the programme targeted children from 7 to 12 years old and was divided into two phases, where the first phase included community children and was organised in Dasman Park; the second phase targeted municipality employees' children and was organised in the municipality library in the building in the Al Musalla area.

The number of participants reached 110 participants, and the programme organised 24 different workshops. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

