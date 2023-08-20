Iran: Activists arrested ahead of Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

Iran's Law enforcement forces apprehended 13 persons from Iran's Gilan province on charges related to "activities against national security," ahead of Mahsa Amini's death anniversary on September 16, Azizollah Maleki, the commander of Gilan's Law Enforcement Force said, Voice of America (VOA) reported. The names of those recently imprisoned in Gilan were kept a secret by Maleki. He did admit that a sizable number of propaganda-related tools and materials, as well as communication tools for rival networks, were discovered and seized from the suspects' hiding places, according to VOA.

He said in a statement that officers of the Public Security Police acted upon reports of unlawful conduct in various areas of Rasht, Anzali, Fouman, and Lahijan cities, coinciding with the anniversary of last year's incidents. He was referring to the widespread protests following the death of Mahsa Amini while in custody for allegedly disobeying the dress code.

Ahead of the upcoming September 16, the first anniversary of Amini's death, several reports have emerged of civil and labour activists being detained along with family members of those who had been arrested or killed during last year's widespread protests across Iran, VOA reported. The detainees have been charged with conspiracy and cooperation in committing acts against national security, along with involvement in propagandistic endeavours against the system in favour of opposition factions, VOA reported.

Investigators contend that the ringleaders planned to gather groups to foster instability and insecurity in Gilan province and other places inside the Kurdistan province by misleading certain young people and enlisting their support, according to VOA. Similar accusations have been levelled against political, labour, and civil activists by the Islamic Republic of Iran's security forces and court institutions for many years. Global human rights organisations and the accused activists have consistently denied these accusations.

The Iranian Human Rights Campaign has highlighted the arbitrary detentions of women's rights activists in Gilan. The organization underscores the imperative to meticulously document each of these cases, a crucial step toward the comprehensive work of the UN Truth Commission. This effort aims to shed light on many human rights violations perpetrated by the Islamic Republic, VOA reported.

The families of the detainees in Gilan province visited the Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor's Office of Rasht on Thursday seeking information about their condition. According to Bidar Zani, the prosecutor's office withheld details about who arrested the activists and where they were being held. The families were told to return to the prosecutor's office Saturday for more information. Bidar Zani reports the detained activists are being denied the right to make phone calls, which raises concerns regarding their well-being and safety.

Meanwhile, the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights is reporting the arrest of "four young residents from the city of Mahabad." The activists are identified as Shirkou Nasiri, Hiva Shabang, Ashkan Rasouli, and Hedayat Khaste, along with two individuals from Oshnavieh named Shirvan Khezri and Ayoub Mirzai, by security forces. As a result, the tally of detainees in these two cities alone has risen to more than 15 individuals in recent days, VOA reported.

The Iranian Retirement Council highlighted that through overt defiance against all forms of oppression, women have united challenging the authorities and confronting every form of intimidation, repression, and coercion with extraordinary bravery. It further said that their unwavering determination remains unyielding despite all obstacles, showcasing their unparalleled courage, VOA reported. The council emphasized that "those who have been apprehended are the children of the revolution, and we have stood and will continue to stand beside them."

In a resolute statement, the council declared, "We perceive these arrests as an extension of the effort to quash various movements for livelihood and freedom, and we vehemently denounce this action." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)