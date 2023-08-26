Assam sends first air cargo shipment of fruits to Singapore 

Left Menu

Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong on Saturday expressed his delight and announced the first air cargo shipment of fruits from Assam to Singapore. 

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 14:25 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong (Photo Credits: X/@SGinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong on Saturday expressed his delight and announced the first air cargo shipment of fruits from Assam to Singapore. The shipment will initiate a direct agro-export source from the Northeast to Singapore.

Wong further thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for this pioneer initiative. Wong took to his social media 'X' and said, "I am happy to announce the first air cargo shipment of fruits from Assam to Singapore. This will establish a direct agro-export source from the NE to Singapore. We thank Hon CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for this pioneer initiative. - HC Wong"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's office responded to the High Commissioners post on X with its own post which said " Assam grown Pineapples, Kaji Lemons, Plums, Jackfruits and Starfruits, directly reached markets in Singapore from Guwahati under a new air cargo link to boost agri-exports." With a production of 338.98 metric tons of Pineapple in 2020-21, Assam produced 18.75% of total pineapple in India, ranking second in pineapple production. Assam also made a debut in pineapple export to Dubai in 2019.

Earlier today, India and Singapore piloted the first live paperless transaction using the Trade Trust platform, marking another milestone in the digital connection between India and Singapore. Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong on Saturday took to his social media platform 'X' and said, "Following the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable & the meeting with PM Modi, we have piloted the first live paperless transaction using the Trade Trust platform. Another milestone in digital connect between Singapore & India- HC Wong."

The transaction took place following the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable and the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India was among the first countries to set up diplomatic relations after the independence of Singapore on 24 August 1965. The close relationship shared byIndia and Singapore are based on the convergence of economic and political interests.

Agreements concluded between India and Singapore reflect the growing breadth of our cooperation and provide a larger framework for activities between thetwo Governments, the business community, and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

