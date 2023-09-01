UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Tajikistan over floods victims
Upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport, Sheikh Ahmad was received by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
ANI | Updated: 01-09-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 22:54 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 1 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, over the victims of the floods that hit the country, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Rahmon. (ANI/WAM)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dubai Customs facilitates delivery of humanitarian aid shipments
Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew across emirate beaches
Dubai Police graduates two batches of female officers in 1RF Course
DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school
Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED 2.5 mn to Khalifa Foundation's healthcare initiative