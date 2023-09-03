Left Menu

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to talk energy cooperation on trip to Cyprus

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday afternoon departed on an official visit to Cyprus where he will meet with that nation’s leaders.

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 3 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday afternoon departed on an official visit to Cyprus where he will meet with that nation's leaders. In 2016, Israel, Cyprus and Greece established the trilateral eastern Mediterranean alliance which Netanyahu said has been a "major success". Netanyahu added that the alliance has led to a "major improvement" in economic relations, including in tourism.

Millions of Israelis have visited Greece and Cyprus up to now, and there has also been increased improvement in security relations between the three nations. They are also energy issues. "On the issue of energy, there are decisions that we will have to make soon as a result of our having carried out another revolution, the extraction of natural gas from the sea," explained the Prime Minister. "By the way, like with the [border] fence, our political rivals also opposed this, as did professionals, but we insisted. This provides us not only with the natural gas needs of the State of Israel but also the ability to produce for Europe. We have several routes for production."

Netanyahu said that in his meeting he would concentrate on two of these routes, the eastern natural gas pipeline or a liquefaction plant in Cyprus, which would Israel to produce a "massive amount of gas for Europe, which will also fill the state coffers." (ANI/TPS)

