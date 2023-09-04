Ukraine's President sacks wartime defence minister Oleksii Reznik

Dismissing wartime Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has nominated Rustem Umerov as the country's new Defence Minister, stating that the ministry needs "new approaches" as the war with Russia enters its 19th month. Reznikov has become a well-known figure since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, 2022. It has taken numerous lives and the war continues to escalate between the two nations even now.

Zelenskyy nominated Rustem Umerov, the former people's deputy of Ukraine, to become the new Defence Minister, according to Zelenskyy's video posted on his social media account X. "Now Rustem Umerov should lead the ministry. The Verkhovna Rada (legislature) of Ukraine knows this person well, and Umerov does not need any additional introductions," Zelensky said, adding, "I expect parliament to support this candidate."

Earlier, the Ukrainian President dismissed Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov. "I have decided to replace the minister of defence of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war. I believe that the Ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both military and society at large," the Ukrainian leader said in the video posted on X.

Reznikov's removal came at a time when Ukraine's Ministry of Defence was involved in a number of corruption scandals. While Reznikov has not been implicated in any of them, the scandals have still been seen to damage him by association, as per CNN. Zelensky has said rooting out corruption across Ukraine's government is vital to Kyiv's chances of attaining long-awaited membership in NATO and the European Union.

The Ukrainian president made cracking down on internal scandals a central issue in his campaign for office. On Saturday, one of Ukraine's most powerful oligarchs and a key Zelensky supporter, Ihor Kolomoisky, was arrested as part of a fraud investigation, as per CNN.

A Kyiv court ordered Kolomoisky to 60 days in pre-trial detention, meanwhile, the authorities are investigating fraud charges against him. One of the most powerful oligarchs, Kolomoisky's media and banking businesses have made him one of the richest men in Ukraine. (ANI)

