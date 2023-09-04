Left Menu

UAE space sector enhances global competitiveness, contributes to diversifying economy

For the UAE, space economy is a pivotal pillar in its ambitious journey towards the next fifty years, laying the foundation for a diversified economy bolstering its competitiveness.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 15:07 IST
UAE space sector enhances global competitiveness, contributes to diversifying economy
Flag of UAE. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 4 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has achieved continuous accomplishments in the space economy sector, which enhances its global competitiveness and contributes to diversifying its economy. The country's investment in the space sector has already surpassed the AED22 billion mark, encompassing satellite communications systems, Earth and space exploration, data transmission services, satellite broadcasting, and mobile satellite communications, among others.

For the UAE, space economy is a pivotal pillar in its ambitious journey towards the next fifty years, laying the foundation for a diversified economy bolstering its competitiveness. The global space sector is expected to soar beyond the trillion-dollar mark by 2040, representing a monumental leap in the new space economy.

The UAE has emerged as a regional hub for space services, events, and specialised educational programmes in the space domain. The commitment to investing in cutting-edge sciences, advanced technologies, and space technology has propelled commercial spending on the space economy to AED10.9 billion by the end of 2020, a remarkable increase over the past seven years. Also, the contractual agreements for space services and applications increased by 40 per cent in 2020, according to the UAE Space Agency.

The UAE's space economy spans ten sectors, offering significant investment potential, including space mining, space stations, space companies, sustainability and recycling in space, settlements, space tourism, manufacturing and space academies. The UAE's space economy exhibits promising growth prospects, with 57 companies and space entities currently operating. Public and private sector support for the UAE space programme has exceeded USD 5.4 billion.

On Sunday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced the successful undocking of Crew-6, including astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, from the International Space Station (ISS). This marks the beginning of the crew's return journey after the 6-month-long space mission. The Dragon Endeavour spacecraft carrying onboard Sultan AlNeyadi along with his Crew-6 crewmates, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev autonomously undocked from the ISS at 3:05 pm (UAE time), following which a series of departure burns were executed to distance itself from the orbiting laboratory. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023