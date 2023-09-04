Left Menu

Pakistan: 2 Navy officers, 1 soldier killed in helicopter crash in Gwadar

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two Pakistan Navy officers and one soldier were killed in a helicopter crash in the Gwadar region of Pakistan's Balochistan on Monday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing a navy spokesperson. In a statement, the spokesperson said that the helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar, Dawn reported. According to the spokesperson, the helicopter crashed during the flight due to a "possible technical fault."

The spokesperson said, "As a result of the accident, two officers and one jawan of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives." The spokesperson said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident, according to Dawn. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed grief over the deaths and offered his condolences to the families of the killed personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

