Canadian authorities cancel permission to hold ‘so-called’ Khalistan referendum in school

Canadian authorities have withdrawn permission to hold "the so-called" Khalistan referendum at a public school in Canada after concerns were raised over promotional materials that featured pictures of a weapon. The referendum was scheduled to be held at the Tamanawis Secondary School in Canada's Surrey on September 10.

Ritinder Matthew, Associate Director, Communication Services, Surrey Schools, in a statement said that the district cancelled a community rental of one of the schools "due to a violation of our rental agreement." Matthew said promotional materials for the event featured images of the school alongside pictures of a weapon. She said that the event organisers did not remove these images and materials despite repeated attempts to address the issue.

"Our district cancelled a community rental of one of our schools due to a violation of our rental agreement. Promotional materials for the event featured images of our school, alongside images of a weapon," Matthew said. She further said, "Despite repeated attempts to address the issue, the event organizers failed to remove these concerning images, and materials continued to be posted throughout Surrey and on social media," adding that the decision had been communicated to the event organisers.

Matthew noted that their primary aim is to provide quality education and support to students and ensure a safe environment for school communities. She further stated that their agreements, policies and guidelines, including those for rentals, support the district in creating a safe environment for our community. The referendum scheduled to be held on September 10 is said to be dedicated to Talwinder Singh Parmar, who is responsible for killing more than 300 Canadians.

As per reports, pictures of Talwinder Parmar are being used at School premises. Canada's Air India inquiry had identified Talwinder Singh Parmar as the mastermind behind the Air India bombing, Canada-based Global News reported. Earlier in August, a Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements, with Khalistan referendum posters, The Australia Today reported. The incident took place in British Columbia province in Canada.

"#Breaking Another #Hindu temple vandalised in #Canada by #Khalistan extremists – bogus #Khalistanreferendum posters put at door of @surreymandir to create fear among #Indian community," The Australia Today said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The posters shared by The Australia Today, read "Canada investigates the role of India in June 18th assassination".The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.

The video shared by The Australia Today showed two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene. The poster on the temple gate referred to and also had the picture of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June this year. Multiple such incidents have been carried out by the Khalistani extremists. In April this year, BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada's Ontario. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)