Canada: 2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at wedding reception in Ottawa 

Two men died and six others suffered injuries in a shooting at a wedding reception in Ottawa, reported Canada-based CBC News. Ottawa police are further investigating the crime scene.

The victims were attending the reception at the Infinity Convention Centre on the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, off Hunt Club Road near the Ottawa International Airport, reported CBC News.

Acting Duty Inspector Amy Bond said that the police responded to reports of gunfire at about 10:21 PM on Saturday in the city's south end. Moreover, four hours after the shots were reported, police said that there were no further threats to public safety, according to CBC News.

The victims who died were identified on Sunday. They were both from Toronto, whereas, one was identified as 26-year-old Said Mohamed Ali and 29-year-old Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir. However, Ottawa police did not have any description of the suspects, hence, there have been no arrests made as of Sunday afternoon.

Bond further said, "This violence is tragic. It's unacceptable. It's disturbing for our entire community." Moreover, according to the inspector, the investigation is in its early stages and there is no such information to indicate whether there was "any specific community targeted", reported CBC News.

"All investigative angles are being explored," police said in their Sunday afternoon media release. "At this stage, there is no indication that this was a hate-motivated shooting." Ottawa paramedic spokesman Marc Antoine Deschamps said that the six injured people are not in life-threatening condition.

Anu Sohal, a representative of the convention centre, in an email to Radio-Canada, wrote, that Saturday night's shooting "cannot be described as anything less than a tragedy," reported CBC News. "Our hearts break for the victims and their families," Sohal further said.

He added, "The members of the Infinity Convention Centre are actively assisting local authorities and their investigation. No other comments will be provided while the investigation is ongoing."

